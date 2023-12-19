Forests Department plans to restore mangroves affected by oil spill in Ennore

December 19, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Environment, Climate Change, and Forests Department (ECCF) has assessed the impact of the oil spill on mangroves in the Ennore Creek and will come out with a plan to restore the affected mangroves.

The oil, which flowed from the premises of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) into Buckingham Canal and Kosasthalaiyar during Cyclone Michaung earlier this month, has affected the livelihoods of fishermen, who are engaged in the remediation.

Meanwhile, the ECCF is in the process of preparing a plan to restore mangroves in the creek. The roots of the mangroves are clogged with dark oil and grease. Notably, studies have indicated that the mangroves, whose presence is important for marine species, such as prawns and crabs to breed, are already affected due to effluents from power plants in the region.

The ECCF has roped in specialised agencies, including Centre for Environmental Studies, Anna University and M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, for restoring oil-affected mangroves. The department has also done a rapid biodiversity assessment report to assess the impact of the spill on soil, biota, birds and turtles.

About 700 people operating 110 boats, three skimmers, two hydrojets, five gully suckers, one tractor, 11 tippers, five poclains and seven JCBs are continuing to remove the slick. The clean up operations are expected to be completed by December 21, according to State government officials and CPCL.

