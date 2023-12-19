ADVERTISEMENT

Forests Department plans to restore mangroves affected by oil spill in Ennore

December 19, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ECCF has roped in specialised agencies, including Centre for Environmental Studies, Anna University and M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, for restoring oil-affected mangroves

The Hindu Bureau

Oil flowed from the premises of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited into Buckingham Canal and Kosasthalaiyar during Cyclone Michaung earlier this month. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Environment, Climate Change, and Forests Department (ECCF) has assessed the impact of the oil spill on mangroves in the Ennore Creek and will come out with a plan to restore the affected mangroves. 

The oil, which flowed from the premises of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) into Buckingham Canal and Kosasthalaiyar during Cyclone Michaung earlier this month, has affected the livelihoods of fishermen, who are engaged in the remediation. 

Meanwhile, the ECCF is in the process of preparing a plan to restore mangroves in the creek. The roots of the mangroves are clogged with dark oil and grease. Notably, studies have indicated that the mangroves, whose presence is important for marine species, such as prawns and crabs to breed, are already affected due to effluents from power plants in the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECCF has roped in specialised agencies, including Centre for Environmental Studies, Anna University and M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, for restoring oil-affected mangroves. The department has also done a rapid biodiversity assessment report to assess the impact of the spill on soil, biota, birds and turtles.

About 700 people operating 110 boats, three skimmers, two hydrojets, five gully suckers, one tractor, 11 tippers, five poclains and seven JCBs are continuing to remove the slick. The clean up operations are expected to be completed by December 21, according to State government officials and CPCL.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US