Forest officials seize 15 kg Indian gaur meat

Hunt on to nab the accused persons

Special Correspondent TIRUVANNAMALAI
August 25, 2022 00:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons escaped on Tuesday after a team of forest officials seized 15 kg of Indian gaur meat from their houses on the fringes of Then Samuthiram reserve forest (RF) near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai.

Officials said that a hunt had been launched to nab S. Rayar, 47, and his neighbour K. Jeyapaul, 40, the two main accused, and two other accomplices who could have helped them hunt the animal, which is classified under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. All of them belong to Valasi village near the RF.

At the time of seizure, done in front of the Pudupattu VAO, officials found that a portion of the meat was being cooked. The meat was chopped in different sizes and shapes. “It [the meat] was left to dry under the fan. Based on orders of Arul Lal, Tiruvannamalai DFO, a special team has been formed to nab them,” G. Ramanathan, Forest Range Officer (Chengam), told The Hindu. Based on an alert, a four-member team searched houses in the village around 5.30 p.m on Tuesday. As the team reached the houses of the suspects, the duo fled the spot. Immediately, the team searched the two houses and found rows of fresh meat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Family members of the accused persons were tight-lipped about the previous incidents and hideouts of the accused. The team did not find any other parts of the animal. Officials suspect that the duo might have hidden them near the forest area to sell them later.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A case had been registered against the duo. The accused will be arrested and sent to prison at least for six months.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app