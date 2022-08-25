Forest officials seize 15 kg Indian gaur meat

Hunt on to nab the accused persons

Two persons escaped on Tuesday after a team of forest officials seized 15 kg of Indian gaur meat from their houses on the fringes of Then Samuthiram reserve forest (RF) near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai.

Officials said that a hunt had been launched to nab S. Rayar, 47, and his neighbour K. Jeyapaul, 40, the two main accused, and two other accomplices who could have helped them hunt the animal, which is classified under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. All of them belong to Valasi village near the RF.

At the time of seizure, done in front of the Pudupattu VAO, officials found that a portion of the meat was being cooked. The meat was chopped in different sizes and shapes. “It [the meat] was left to dry under the fan. Based on orders of Arul Lal, Tiruvannamalai DFO, a special team has been formed to nab them,” G. Ramanathan, Forest Range Officer (Chengam), told The Hindu. Based on an alert, a four-member team searched houses in the village around 5.30 p.m on Tuesday. As the team reached the houses of the suspects, the duo fled the spot. Immediately, the team searched the two houses and found rows of fresh meat.

Family members of the accused persons were tight-lipped about the previous incidents and hideouts of the accused. The team did not find any other parts of the animal. Officials suspect that the duo might have hidden them near the forest area to sell them later.

A case had been registered against the duo. The accused will be arrested and sent to prison at least for six months.