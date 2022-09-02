Forest officials rescue python near Ambur

It was released near the Ambur Durgam reserve forest

Special Correspondent TIRUPATTUR
September 02, 2022 21:32 IST

The python, which was rescued by forest officials near Ambur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 10-feet-long Indian python was rescued by the forest officials in Mittalam village near Ambur in Tirupattur on Friday.

Officials said it was around 1.30 p.m. when they received an alert from farmers that the python was found in a sugarcane field belonging to S. Loganathan, a farmer. Immediately, a team rescued the python and released it in the Ambur Durgam reserve forest (RF).

“Such incidents happen regularly as Ambur is located near the RF that has many such reptiles in the wild. We have informed residents including farmers to go safely in thickly wooded areas,” said L. Sankaraiah, forest range officer.

