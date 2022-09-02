Forest officials rescue python near Ambur
It was released near the Ambur Durgam reserve forest
A 10-feet-long Indian python was rescued by the forest officials in Mittalam village near Ambur in Tirupattur on Friday.
Officials said it was around 1.30 p.m. when they received an alert from farmers that the python was found in a sugarcane field belonging to S. Loganathan, a farmer. Immediately, a team rescued the python and released it in the Ambur Durgam reserve forest (RF).
“Such incidents happen regularly as Ambur is located near the RF that has many such reptiles in the wild. We have informed residents including farmers to go safely in thickly wooded areas,” said L. Sankaraiah, forest range officer.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.