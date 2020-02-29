Forest guards shot-at while patrolling

Two guards attached to the Tiruvannamalai Forest division were injured when a duo fired at them with a country-made gun here on Saturday.

To prevent incidents of hunting small animals like pigs, deers and rabbits, forest officials have intensified patrolling on the hilly tracks in Tiruvannamalai, Kalasapakkam and Chengam.

The forest guards were patrolling the Girivalam path when they saw the duo on a motorbike. Upon seeing the guards chase their motorbike, the person riding pillion fired the gun.

Forest guard Sampath received bullet injury and fell from the vehicle, while another guard Balaji suffered injuries due to a fall during the chase. The duo rammed against a rock suffering injuries.

The accused were identified as Venkatesan, 56, and Sivachandran, 22, of Moolakadu village in Kalasapakkam taluk. They were admitted to a government hospital in Tiruvannamalai. Forest officials arrested them and further investigations are on.