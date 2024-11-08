 />
Forest Department rescues peafowls from house near Guduvancherry

The birds, which are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, were reportedly being reared for use in black magic

Published - November 08, 2024 10:02 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The peafowls that were rescued from the house in Kuthanur.

The peafowls that were rescued from the house in Kuthanur. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Forest Department officials have rescued four peafowls from a person who was reportedly rearing the birds for use in black magic. The matter came to light after a resident of the locality informed officials on October 27.

Photos and videos, accessed by The Hindu, showed a number of peafowls kept in cages within the house in Kuthanur, near Guduvancherry, raising concern over the illegal captivity of these protected birds.

The Indian peafowl are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and rearing them for superstitious or ritualistic purposes is strictly prohibited. The photos and videos suggest the birds were being kept in cramped cages, which could cause them distress.

Following the complaint, Forest Department officials visited the location to investigate the claims and are said to have rescued four peafowls. However, according to the complainant, there were more birds, which were being reared by incubating the eggs of a peahen.

Ravi Meena, the District Forest Officer of Chengalpattu, said the preliminary probe revealed nothing suspicious. He suggested that the birds could have been brought in along with a bunch of hens that the suspect keeps along with cattle. However, he said the investigation would continue, particularly to check claims of black magic and any other potential violations.

