Forest Department issues tender to develop urban forest in Siruseri

Published - November 04, 2024 12:36 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has issued a tender to establish an urban forest in Siruseri, covering an area of 50 acres. 

Earlier this year, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu presented a cheque for ₹5 crore to the State Forest Department to support this initiative. He announced that the urban forest would be developed on a 50-acre site in the region.

Located on the outskirts of Chennai, Siruseri is becoming increasingly built up, with several high-rises emerging and open spaces reduced. This new project aims to provide much-needed green space. The forest will be established on degraded land at Sonalur Reserve Forest at a cost of ₹5 crore, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company. 

The proposed site, Sonalur, is located 9 km from Thiruporur. According to the Forest Department, as the site is witnessing rapid urbanisation and has a SIPCOT industrial area nearby, the development of an urban forest is essential to ensure the environmental sustainability of the area and to provide a safe natural escape for residents.

The plan includes a four-kilometer walking path, a cycling track, and a prefabricated structure overlooking Periya Eri that will display informational materials. Additional features include a pavilion, seating areas, a children’s play area, and a nursery with native plant saplings. The proposal also includes a medicinal garden, a flower garden, a Navagraha garden with nine plant varieties representing different celestial stars, and a butterfly garden.

Additionally, the department plans to create a birdwatching hide overlooking the lake, providing a sheltered space for visitors to observe migrating birds comfortably.

