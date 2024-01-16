Foreign tourists participate in Pongal festivities in Chennai and Chengalpattu

January 16, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

As the State celebrated the harvest festival of Pongal, foreign visitors got a taste of the four day long events. They rode bullock carts, tried their hand at making Pongal, helped make clay pots, and even witnessed agricultural activities.

At the event organised at Vada Kadumbadi village in Chengalpattu on Sunday, Collector Rahul Nadh led a group of foreign guests in the celebrations. The Draupathi Amman temple grounds was where all the action happened. “We had created a full temple festival kind of atmosphere. The villagers cooperated, and we also had a small village pond where the children swam, a tea stall, and shops selling wares,” said Sakthivel, a tourism officer.

In Chennai, Japanese guests staying at a hotel in Triplicane took part in the festivities on Monday. They were entertained with folk and classical dances. They danced to the beat of drums during the Karagattam performance and enjoyed the bullock cart rides.

Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddhart Zagade stirred the Pongal pot and spent time with the visitors. R. Kamalakannan, tourism officer, Chennai, said the guests enjoyed the short time spent at Island Grounds. “They were thrilled to take part in our cultural programmes,” he added.

