Foreign currency worth ₹97.4 lakh seized at airport
One passenger was arrested by Chennai Air Customs for trying to smuggle different foreign currencies of various denominations worth ₹97.46 lakh, according to a press release.
On Sunday, Wasim Akram, a resident of Nagapattinam who was to leave for Sharjah, was detained and his baggage was examined by officials. They found foreign currency concealed in a specially designed cavity in his check-in baggage, the release said. He was subsequently arrested. Further investigations are on.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.