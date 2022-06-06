Chennai

Foreign currency worth ₹97.4 lakh seized at airport

One passenger was arrested by Chennai Air Customs for trying to smuggle different foreign currencies of various denominations worth ₹97.46 lakh, according to a press release.

On Sunday, Wasim Akram, a resident of Nagapattinam who was to leave for Sharjah, was detained and his baggage was examined by officials. They found foreign currency concealed in a specially designed cavity in his check-in baggage, the release said. He was subsequently arrested. Further investigations are on.


