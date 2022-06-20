Foreign currency seized at Chennai airport

Staff Reporter June 20, 2022 21:35 IST

Staff Reporter June 20, 2022 21:35 IST

One passenger arrested before he was to leave for Dubai

One passenger arrested before he was to leave for Dubai

Chennai Air Customs seized foreign currency worth ₹34.76 lakh at the airport. Mohamed Sharkhan, who was to leave for Dubai, was detained by the officials in this connection. When officials checked his baggage, they found U.S. dollars worth ₹34.76 lakh, according to a press release. Cigarettes destroyed The Airport Commissionerate of Chennai Customs Zone incinerated foreign-origin cigarettes worth ₹1 crore that were seized at Chennai airport. A total of 10,00,000 sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes were destroyed in an incineration plant in a biomedical waste facility at Chengalpattu. “It was done in the presence of the officers of disposal unit of Air Customs and general public,” the release said.



Our code of editorial values