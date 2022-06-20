Chennai

Foreign currency seized at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs seized foreign currency worth ₹34.76 lakh at the airport.

Mohamed Sharkhan, who was to leave for Dubai, was detained by the officials in this connection. When officials checked his baggage, they found U.S. dollars worth ₹34.76 lakh, according to a press release.

Cigarettes destroyed

The Airport Commissionerate of Chennai Customs Zone incinerated foreign-origin cigarettes worth ₹1 crore that were seized at Chennai airport.

A total of 10,00,000 sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes were destroyed in an incineration plant in a biomedical waste facility at Chengalpattu. “It was done in the presence of the officers of disposal unit of Air Customs and general public,” the release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
Chennai Airport
crime
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2022 9:38:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/foreign-currency-seized-at-chennai-airport/article65546439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY