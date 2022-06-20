Foreign currency seized at Chennai airport
One passenger arrested before he was to leave for Dubai
Chennai Air Customs seized foreign currency worth ₹34.76 lakh at the airport.
Mohamed Sharkhan, who was to leave for Dubai, was detained by the officials in this connection. When officials checked his baggage, they found U.S. dollars worth ₹34.76 lakh, according to a press release.
Cigarettes destroyed
The Airport Commissionerate of Chennai Customs Zone incinerated foreign-origin cigarettes worth ₹1 crore that were seized at Chennai airport.
A total of 10,00,000 sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes were destroyed in an incineration plant in a biomedical waste facility at Chengalpattu. “It was done in the presence of the officers of disposal unit of Air Customs and general public,” the release said.
