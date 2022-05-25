Foreign currency seized at Chennai airport

Foreign currency worth ₹50.71 lakh was seized at Chennai airport by Chennai Air Customs.

Five passengers namely Najirudeen, Raja Mohammed and Jahir Hussain (who was to depart for Dubai), Vishnushagar (bound for Colombo)and Absar Ali (who was to leave for Bangkok) were detained at the airport, according to a press release.

When officials searched, they got foreign currency notes of various denominations totalling ₹50.71 lakh hidden in the baggage and footwear of the passengers.