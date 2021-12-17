Foreign currency seized at Chennai airport

Foreign currency worth ₹68.09 lakh was seized at Chennai airport by Air Customs and a passenger was arrested.

Based on inputs from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bengaluru Zongal Unit, the Customs officials stopped a spassenger bound for Dubai at 5.45 a.m. on Thursday, according to a press release.

When the passenger’s baggage was opened, the Customs officials found 396 currency notes of Saudi Riyals and 10 notes of $100 denomination hidden in paper folders.

Further investigation is on.