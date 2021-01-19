Chennai

Foreign currency seized at airport

Chennai Air Customs have seized €8,000 (about ₹ 7.09 lakh) at Chennai airport.

Syed Abdul Razak bound for Dubai by Air India Express Flight IX1643 was held at the security hold area after he finished immigration procedures as officials suspected he was carrying foreign currency.

The officials found €4,000 in his handbag and another €4,000 wrapped in a black adhesive tape on his person.

The currency was under the Customs Act read with Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015.

