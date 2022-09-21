Foreign currency seized at Chennai airport; two arrested

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 21, 2022 18:18 IST

Chennai Air Customs has seized foreign currency worth ₹37.39 lakh at Chennai airport. On September 20, they detained two passengers Syed Ibrahim and Akbar Sathali, both from Chennai, when they were about to leave for Dubai. When the officials checked the baggage of passengers, they found foreign currency worth ₹37.39 lakhs hidden in the hand baggage and also their rectum. The currency was seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

