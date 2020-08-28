Foreign and Indian currency worth ₹1.36 crore seized at Chennai international courier terminal

The officers of the Chennai Air customs seized foreign and Indian currencies worth ₹1.36 crore from three courier parcels addressed to Singapore that were intercepted at the International Courier Terminal, Chennai.
Two parcels said to contain 15 sarees each were inspected. Upon opening the first carton, white envelopes containing $10,000 each were found concealed inside five of the sarees. A total of $50,000, equivalent to ₹37 lakh, was recovered.
Similarly, in the other carton, about 1,86,500 Saudi Arabian Riyal were found inside four envelops and €4,000 Euro, 25,000 Swiss Franc & 18,000 Singapore Dollar were found inside the fifth envelope. Currency equivalent to ₹69.5 Lakh was recovered.
Total foreign currency equivalent to ₹1.06 crore was recovered and seized. The parcels were booked by two Chennai-based individuals who have both been arrested.
