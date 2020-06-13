For this city auto driver, safety comes first

CHENNAI

He carries sanitiser for his passengers, disinfectant for his vehicle

At a time when many are careless about COVID-19 pandemic, meet autorickshaw driver Ezhumalai, 48, who is mindful of the passengers’ safety and sanitises his vehicle after every trip.

“It takes an effort, certainly. But this is important because I have to keep myself and my passengers safe,” he says.

Every morning, he leaves home with a bag of disinfectant, soap, a bottle of water and a sanitiser. Before passengers get into his vehicle, he makes them clean their hands with the sanitiser. And after dropping them, he takes a break, cleans the passenger seat, the hand rails and the mat with a disinfectant and then waits for his next passenger.

“With time, I have realised, there are a few who prefer using liquid soap to a sanitiser. So, I carry it and a bottle of water. Yes, it takes a lot of work but, ultimately, safety takes precedence over everything else now,” he says.

Do passengers really appreciate his efforts? “Some of them do but I'm not expecting their appreciation. I do it because it is important and needs to be done,” he says.

Do these measures mean, a passenger shells out more for a ride? No. He says he doesn’t demand or negotiate with passengers.

“But I make sure I get the money I spend on the fuel. After all, I have to keep the vehicle running. But I have to say none of my passengers have ever underpaid so far. Most pay me right and some senior citizens are generous,” he says.

He took to earning his livelihood as an autorickshaw driver four months ago after being a car driver for three decades. “My employer helped me buy this vehicle. I learnt the importance of being kind from him. And it is time for me to extend it to others, in ways I can. It makes me content,” he says.