For the young and the elderly: SCARF’s two departments

Over the last five years, in response to needs felt in the community, Schizophrenia Foundation of India (SCARF), a 40-year-old not-profit NGO located in Anna Nagar, added two departments to its regular set.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are the Department of Youth Mental Health (YMH) and Dementia Services to serve two constituencies parked on the extreme ends of the age spectrum.

YMH was an outcome of a felt need to work with the young as they navigate the challenges of a world that is fast-spinning, digital and largely impersonal.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a primary focus on prevention and promotion of mental health for individuals under age 25, the department extends its reach across schools, colleges, communities, workplaces and childcare institutions, says a communication from SCARF.

Focus areas include enhancing mental health literacy through age-appropriate materials and engaging methods, with the provision of clinical services tailored to youth needs, the communication states.

The department has set up a youth advisory board, comprising young volunteers who actively guide and support activities across all domains, it adds. The department’s commitment to community engagement was exemplified on World Mental Health Day, October 10 when they organized a mental health fest and launched “Vaanga Pesalam”, a peer support programme aimed at destigmatising mental health and improving help-seeking behaviours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other department instituted in recent years — SCARF’s Dementia Services — focusses on providing comprehensive care, support, and awareness for individuals affected by dementia and their caregivers.

The dementia team at SCARF conducts early screening, diagnosis, and management, ensuring that individuals receive timely interventions tailored to their needs. They offer cognitive assessments, counselling, and personalised care plans, aimed at improving the quality of life for those with dementia, the communication adds.

Recognising the critical role of caregivers, SCARF also provides caregiver support programmes that offer education, training, and psychological assistance to help them cope with the challenges of caring for individuals with dementia.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to clinical services, SCARF actively works on dementia awareness and prevention through community outreach and educational programs. This initiative is aimed at building dementia-friendly communities, the communication notes.

A film festival on mental health at Egmore

Frame of Mind, a film festival on mental health organised by Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) in collboration with Madras School of Social Work (MSSW) will take place on October 19 (3 p.m. — 8 p.m.) at The TAG Auditorium, MSSW on Casa Major Road in Egmore.

In its eleventh edition, Frame of Mind aims at raising awareness and dispelling misconceptions about mental health related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The competitive section of the event this year, was on the theme “Mental health -Then and Now” and it received good response with several entries from across the country, says a press release.

An eminent panel of jury chose the winners whose names will be announced during the function on October 19 at 6 pm. All the 13 shortlisted entries will be screened during the event.

J BABY, a feature film in Tamil, directed by Suresh Mari, based on the real life experience of a person with bipolar disorder will be screened. This will be followed by a panel discussion with the director of the film and a mental health professional.

The chief guest for the evening, Ashok Selvan, popular actor in Tamil cinema, will give away the prizes to the winners of the short film contest.

For more details, call 9444027388 / 9600073509.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.