For the third day, glitches cause Metro delays

For the third consecutive day, Chennai Metro faced technical glitches, causing delays in trains and inconvenience to passengers, twice on Monday.

Around 11 a.m., the problems occurred in signalling system at Washermanpet Metro station, thereby leading to a seven-minute delay of trains between Chennai Central and Washermanpet for nearly 45 minutes to an hour, sources said.

A few hours later, around 3.45 p.m., owing to signalling issues, the direct train services between Chennai airport and Chennai Central stations were suspended and commuters had to change trains at Alandur Metro station, sources said.

In a statement, Chennai Metro said: “Inter corridor train services between Airport Metro to Central Metro and Central Metro to Airport Metro are suspended due to technical glitches from 3.45 p.m. today. Passengers are requested to change over at Alandur Metro for corridor 2.”

On Sunday morning too, there were signalling issues between Chennai Central and Washermanpet for nearly half an hour. Two days back, a train stopped at Chennai Central station and a few trains to Washermanpet were running behind schedule.

Passengers said since many have been using it to connect to transport hubs like CMBT, Chennai Central and Chennai airport, a public transport cannot afford to have technical issues so often.

One user on Twitter Sriram through his handle @ji_sriram posted: “Please ensure no disruption in future. Public going to Airport will lose confidence on frequent disruption.”