For the footloose

Solo traveller launches online trip planning platform

Solo traveller launches online trip planning platform

Padmavathy Srinivasan considers herself first and foremost a hodophile. After peregrinations in 42 countries and 14 extensive road trips, why wouldn’t she?

Padmavathy achieved the Frostian ideal of unifying vocation and avocation. She runs Hey Travellerz, an online trip planning platform that operates across domestic and international settings.

“I was a graphic designer in Qatar and I enjoyed travelling for pleasure. I would create itineraries for my friends, which later became so popular that the idea of launching Hey Travellerz as a travel planner came to me,” says Padmavathy.

The Kovur-based entrepreneur says her company takes great effort to ensure women who solo-travel feel safe, and this entails providing female chaperones for first-time solo travellers.

“My itineraries for solo travellers are all completely customised and only include non-touristy places where cultural exchange can take place,” adds Padmavathy. She keeps for the long term a plan to organise cultural tours in India.

Her top recommendations for international travellers this season include Slovenia, Turkey, Santorini and Thailand. For those travelling closer home, she recommends Meghalaya and Himahcal Pradesh.

For details, call 8072332587