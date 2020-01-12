For the 6th day running, protest at Valluvar Kottam

Over 200 persons opposing the controversial citizenship law continued their agitation on Saturday, for the sixth consecutive day, at Valluvar Kottam.

The group, comprising students of city colleges, alumni of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, civil rights activists and advocates, gathered and held a silent demonstration, their mouths covered with black cloth.

One of the activists said: “We are sitting in silent protest against CAA/NRC, violence in universities and denial of permission for protests as a rule rather than an exception in Chennai.”

The protest by the group started on Monday, at the venue, condemning last Sunday’s attack on the students JNU in New Delhi. Since then, people have continued protesting at the same venue every day.