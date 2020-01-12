For the 6th day running, protest at Valluvar Kottam

Over 200 persons opposing the controversial citizenship law continued their agitation on Saturday, for the sixth consecutive day, at Valluvar Kottam.
The group, comprising students of city colleges, alumni of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, civil rights activists and advocates, gathered and held a silent demonstration, their mouths covered with black cloth.
One of the activists said: “We are sitting in silent protest against CAA/NRC, violence in universities and denial of permission for protests as a rule rather than an exception in Chennai.”
The protest by the group started on Monday, at the venue, condemning last Sunday’s attack on the students JNU in New Delhi. Since then, people have continued protesting at the same venue every day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.