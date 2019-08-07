For students, her presence meant infectious energy and encouragement

“Every year, on the first day of school, we would walk in and she would be there to welcome us. Every year began with us speaking to her,” reminisced L. Niveditha, a student of the 2016 batch from the PSBB Group of Schools.

Several former and present students of the PSBB Group of Schools, who had convened at the Bharat Kalachar auditorium on Tuesday evening, fondly remembered Mrs YGP’s energy, sharp memory and her enthusiasm in promoting arts and sports.

“She did not just remember all of us from the 1977 batch, but also our children, and would always make it a point to enquire about them. For many of us, we’ve lost someone who was like a mother,” said Kapil Kumar, a student of the 1977 batch. His batchmate Raja Ramachandran recalled how her teaching was unparalleled. “When she taught us Macbeth, she acted out the parts of different characters and we were spellbound,” he said.

Even as parents, students, alumni, celebrities and politicians queued up to pay their last respects to the educationist, a group of students from the PSBB schools kept chanting shlokas and singing songs. Actors Kamal Haasan, Sivakumar, Sarathkumar, Radikaa, Khushboo; music composers Ilaiyaraaja, Anirudh; and educationalist Meena Muthaiah were among those who were there.

Always enthusiastic about events such as the Bharat Kalachar Awards and the school culturals, “Reverberations”, the school alumni said her presence meant infectious energy and encouragement. Students even remembered how she once took to the stage wearing a Santa Claus hat and beard during Christmas celebrations.

Holistic development

“Mrs. YGP strongly believed that students should be all-rounders and gave us a lot of opportunities to showcase our talents. She gave us a lot of confidence to believe in our interests and talents, and this, I feel, played a major role in many of us choosing off-beat career paths,” said Ko Sesha, a student of the 2007 batch and lyricist with the Tamil film industry.

The greeting that the PSBB schools practise — Shree Gurubhyo Namaha — remains something that sets them apart, said many students and parents.

“My daughters who are students of the school happened to meet Mrs. YGP once outside and when they greeted her, she immediately struck up a conversation about the school,” said Prabhu Kumbakonam.

Parents like him remember the educationist as a warm and approachable person who was always interested in speaking about her students.

“Every time she met us, we would learn something. We learnt from her that being a student of PSBB meant that you join as a student, but pass out with a family, and many of us will always remember her for this,” said Y. Pradhiksha, a student of the 2016 batch.