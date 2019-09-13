For snakes, city is not an alien habitat

The notion that snakes, especially cobras and vipers, are mostly found in villages and forests far away from the city has been shattered by the number of rescues the Chennai Wildlife Division has carried out recently. They have been rescuing reptiles from different places, including commodes, bikes and septic tanks.

While close to 6,300 reptiles, animals and birds have been rescued from the city in the financial year 2018-2019, a large number of them, close to 2,700, are snakes.

“Apart from the non-poisonous rat snakes that are found commonly, we were surprised to find cobras, saw-scaled vipers, Russell vipers and kraits inside the city,” said C.H. Padma, Chennai Wildlife Warden.

100 calls a day

The wildlife helpline number (044-22200335) receives around 100 calls per day, and the majority of them concern snakes. Most often, reptiles are rescued from areas such as Adyar, Mylapore, Mandaveli, Sholinganallur, Muttukadu, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Koyambedu, Valasaravakkam, Vadapalani, Moolakadai, Manali, Ennore and Tiruvottiyur.

Snakes crawl out of holes mostly during peak summer, or are washed out during the monsoon, officials said.

“In the last one month, when the city experienced some rain, we rescued close to 100 snakes. Some of the reptiles were hiding in bathrooms,” said a wildlife personnel.

Wildlife officials have been preparing themselves for the monsoon from October. As they only have a 15-member rescue team for the entire city, they are planning to rope in members from the Irula tribe to rescue snakes. “Considering the number of animals rescued from the city, we need more volunteers and manpower for the Department,” said a staff member.

Shravan Krishnan, an animal activist, said snakes have always been living in the city. “The city is expanding and, as more construction is taking place in the outskirts, snakes are coming in conflict with human beings,” he said.

He added that after rat snakes, cobras were rescued the most. Russel vipers, kraits and green vine snakes are also saved, but not very commonly. “Cobras have a habitat similar to rat snakes. They are found inside the city. Vipers are most often found in the fringes of the city, like Ambattur and Madhavaram,” he added.

Hospital needed

Staff from the Wildlife Department, and animal activists, said there was a need to set up an exclusive hospital for the rescued animals.

“The animals, birds and reptiles rescued from the city are taken to the rehabilitation centre attached to the Aringnar Anna Zoological Park. But most often, they die, as it is located far away. Hence, there is an urgent need to set up such a facility for animals inside the city,” added an official.