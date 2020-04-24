For second consecutive day, traffic police block Anna Salai

For the second consecutive day on Friday, the city traffic police blocked traffic on arterial Anna Salai, and effected diversions at important junctions to prevent motorists from making unnecessary trips during the lockdown. Many motorists were caught unawares and found themselves stranded at important junctions such as Kotturpuram, Turnbulls Road, General Patter’s Road, Wallajah Road and Little Mount. On Thursday too, key junctions on Anna Salai had been sealed.

M.N. Mayilvahanan, Deputy Commissioner, Traffic(South) said: “As many motorists are not aware of this measure, we are guiding them to take diversions at each junction We will experiment with this on other roads also. No one has been stranded here. We are only diverting vehicular moment to other roads to reduce the traffic on Anna Salai.”

People on the way from Guindy to Anna Salai, can take a U-turn at Little Mount Junction and proceed on Taluk Road, Sardar Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road and TTK Road towards their destination. “Local residents who live adjacent to Anna Salai from Little Mount to Anna Flyover can use Anna Salai and we are restricting people who come from other areas,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

Motorists coming from Gandhi Mandapam Road are allowed to proceed on Turnbulls point and they can reach Nandanam signal and proceed through Venkatanarayana Road, Boag Road to GN Chetty Road.

Police said as many used Anna Salai, they were now diverted into TTK Road or Beach Road. Further diversions in other arterial roads are likely after assessing the situation.

Police officials said only ambulances and essential services vehicles are allowed. The routes are open wherever any hospital is located. Another senior police officer said, “Many don’t realise the seriousness of the situation. We have seized more than 1,300 vehicles in a single day on Wednesday. This measure was taken to control unnecessary movements of vehicles.”