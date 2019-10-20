For phase 1 extension, Metro receives first of 10 trains

The Chennai Metro on Saturday received the first train for its phase I extension project, from Alstom, at Sri City, near Tada in Andhra Pradesh.

The ₹3,770-crore, 9-km phase I extension project from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar will be opened to the public next June, and will require 10 trains. “The manufacturing began in February 2019, and now the first train is ready. The remaining nine trains will come in batches,” said an official. A team of officials from Chennai held inspections and carried out various tests, including car body dimensional checks, watertightness check, static routine traction and brake tests over the last few months.

“The tests were to see if the train is in the assured dimension and to ensure there is no leakage from the roof or anywhere in the coaches, and the brakes work fine,” the official said.

Checking glitches

“The first train will be transported from Sri City to the depot in Koyambedu in a day or two, by road. At the depot, it will be checked for glitches in both slow and high speed,” an official said.

At present, the Chennai Metro has 42 trains from Alstom, of which about 35 have been pressed into service . The ten trains will be parked at a depot being built at Wimco, but maintenance of the trains will done at Koyambedu, officials added.