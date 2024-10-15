For persons with disabilities, sailing not so smooth with Metro Rail

Ever since June 2015, when Chennai Metro Rail began its services in the city, access to the stations has not been easy for the disabled community.

After years of push, finally, some modifications are being done in the stations across the Phase I project, but there is still a long way to go, members of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) say.

Sathish Kumar, a disabled person with cerebral palsy, said that from the entry point till the point of boarding the train, he cannot go independently in his wheelchair and needs assistance from staff in the station, which is pretty disheartening.

People with disabilities face difficulties at automatic fare collection or ticketing gates and the washrooms. Even at the time of boarding the train, too they face problems.

“The card reader at the ticketing gates is located on top in the Phase I stations. They should be situated on the front side of the gate which will allow a wheelchair bound passenger to easily show the card or token. In the Phase I extension station, they are positioned in the front but even then, it is still high up and not very comfortable to access,” he says.

DRA members say that washrooms should have a closet centrally located with adequate spacing on both sides and the flush valve should be positioned in such a way that they have easy access.

Travel card readers

Similarly, travel card readers that help people to check the balance available before or after their journey should be placed at a lower height.

Boarding the train is another major problem for them. Since a gap exists between the platform and the train door, they cannot enter the train without assistance. The wheelchair may get stuck or if it is a visually impaired person, his stick may slip into this space, Mr. Kumar adds.

Vaishnavi Jayakumar, of DRA says, “We have been reiterating the need for a ramp between the train and platform for a very long time. At least for one door in each train, a rollout ramp can be created. In the absence of this facility, staff have to be always relied upon. Right now, nearly 3 lakh passengers travel every day and amidst such a crowd if a person with disabilities has to rely on assistance during every single journey, it becomes a frustrating exercise. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that the facility will become a reality even in the Phase II project.”

Sign language interpretations

N. Kavitha, a person with hearing impairment who frequently uses Chennai Metro Rail system, said that it would greatly help if there are sign language interpretations on the passenger information display system in the stations.

Apart from the issues that have been flagged so far, Ms. Jayakumar says, there are some more improvements that Chennai Metro Rail can do which will help persons with disabilities. She says updates about which entry/exit point in each station is accessible should be mentioned in their mobile app and also in their website. “At present, people have no idea which entry/exit point can be used,” she adds.

Issues not to repeat in Phase II

Meanwhile, as the 118.9 km Phase II project is in progress and as much as ₹63,246 crore is being spent on it, persons with disabilities want Chennai Metro Rail to ensure that issues persisting in the Phase I do not occur.

Since Phase II project covers a vast area, fixing the above issues could make a significant difference to the community and help them travel independently.

The flooring is very slippery in both Phase I and Phase I extension stations and this mistake should not be repeated in the upcoming Phase II project, they say. If Ticket Vending Machines are going to be installed in the Phase II project too, they should be functional.

Design of the project

Ms. Jayakumar says that one of the most important things during such projects is the design. “If the design is centred on disabilities, not only persons with disabilities but also those with reduced mobility like senior citizens and pregnant women will benefit. These changes are not too difficult to make and if the authorities manage to do it, then so many disabled persons will be able to seamlessly use this mass rapid transit.”

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials say they are going to have a consultant who will oversee the designs of the Phase II project and ensure that the stations built are in accordance with the Harmonized Guidelines and Space Standards for Universal Accessibility in India by 2021.

