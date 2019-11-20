For motorists in Chennai, this road is a nightmare

For hundreds of road users who ply through the Ganeshapuram subway near Vyasarpadi Jeeva Railway Station, their description of the battered road stretch that leads to and from the subway, resembles a nightmare.

One of the main stretches in Vyasarpadi, the approach road of the subway -- which is known for getting waterlogged after rains -- has been badly damaged for a long time. It is not only ridden with deep potholes but also has poorly carried out patchwork that has turned into mounds, thanks to years of neglect, a cross-section of regular road-users said.

Nithyanandam, an auto driver, said motorists struggle every day on the stretch. “The surface is uneven, especially at the place where we get onto the road from the subway. Many motorists lose their balance and almost fall. The condition worsens during the rains, as the potholes are filled with water and one cannot see the dip pits,” he said. During peak hours, the movement of vehicles slows down resulting in traffic congestion, he added.

N. Umapathy, a resident who travels through the subway every day, said this poor road condition has almost become a permanent fixture. “Nobody wants to improve the road condition here. Many persons use this stretch to avoid the heavy traffic flow on Basin Bridge. We have learned to adjust and ride through the Ganeshapuram subway as we do not have a choice,” he said.

A proposal to construct an overbridge is still pending, traffic policemen said. “Vehicle users face great hardships on the uneven surface. The road is damaged till the playground near Pulianthope. The police department keeps writing to the Chennai Corporation to repair these stretches but action is seldom taken,” a traffic policeman said.

Officials of the Chennai Corporation said they will be taking up repair works at the approach roads and improvement works at the subway soon.