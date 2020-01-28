For motorists, a small stretch on Chennai’s Velachery Main Road is a nightmare

A small section of Velachery Main Road poses a a treacherous ride for thousands of motorists.

The arterial road, stretching from Gurunanak College to the Checkpost Bus Stand, is so full of potholes that it is no longer possible to see any tar on the road. A long line of vehicles move at a snail-like pace for close to 30 minutes during rush hour just to traverse this stretch.

M. Harish, a resident of Gandhi Road in Velachery, complaining about the terrible condition of the road said that it was very difficult to use the stretch during peak hours. He rued that the road, being the only access road for motorists headed into the city, has been in this bad condition for more than five months.

The small stretch of the road has been dug up for the construction of stormwater drains, and when the motorists hoped the Chennai Corporation would take some steps to repair or pave the road again, the road was further damaged to install underground cable networks for a telecommunications company.

Motorists want the civic authorities to take some steps to at least repair the damaged road so motorists can have a better, faster commute.