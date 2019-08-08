For last leg of Athi Varadar fest, CM steps in

With just 9 days remaining for devotees to have darshan of Athi Varadar, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has issued a number of directions to ensure that pilgrims are not put to hardship. The idol of Athi Varadar will be on display till August 17.

On Wednesday, the CM directed the Kancheepuram district administration to allow vehicles to be parked on school and college campuses. He ordered additional seating arrangements for the elderly and the physically challenged.

He directed the Chennai Corporation to depute more conservancy staff to intensify cleaning and sanitation work in the area, deploy more police personnel there, boost security, monitor the quality of food and water being provided to devotees and provide a special bonus to staff engaged in security and other activities.

The government will provide special funds to Kancheepuram district, taking into account the expenses borne by the administration for conducting the festival.

To avoid any hassle to devotees, whose numbers are swelling by the day, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the district on August 13, 14, and 16.