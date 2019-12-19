For KV students’ benefit, a cut in the median

Designs for a foot overbridge (FOB) across the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai in Thirumangalam, that is likely to cost ₹10 crore, have been sent for approval, and will soon be ready.

Sources in the Highways Department explained that since Metro tunnels ran beneath the road, the foundation would be an open one, and the soil would have to be replaced and stabilised before any construction began. Actual construction work is likely to commence by April, and it will take another four-six months for it to finish.

The FOB will have escalators on either side, along with steps, the official explained. The facility is being constructed 150 m from the Thirumangalam flyover, following requests from parents and children of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in the locality.

A senior traffic police official said that an opening would shortly be provided in the median, with a signal. “The Transport Department has to do this. A collapsible gate will be kept at the point for exclusive use by students and parents, in the mornings and evenings. After the FOB comes up, it will be closed permanently,” he added.

A motorist said many local residents jump over the median to cross over to the other side. “This causes accidents. Many motorists also have the tendency to drive on the wrong side to avoid going all the way to the junction to take a U-turn, which also causes accidents,” said K. Varadan, a resident. The police official said efforts were being taken to prevent people, mostly parents, from riding on the wrong side.

“We make them park their vehicles and walk to the side gate,” he said.