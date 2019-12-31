For just ₹10, go around the city’s tourist spots

To create awareness and promote tourism, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) will operate hop-on, hop-off bus services between important tourist spots in Chennai on New Year’s day, for ₹10.
According to a release, the buses will be operated from the TTDC Tourism Complex, and will connect Island Grounds, Marina beach, Vivekanandar Illam, Light House, Annai Vellankanni Church in Besant Nagar, Ashtalakshmi temple, Arupadaiveedu Murugan temple and the Guindy Children’s Park.
People can hop on and hop off at any of the locations by taking a one-time ticket for ₹10.
Services will be on from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
