For full syllabus board exams next year after 2-year-gap, Chennai school teachers get learning resources

November 22, 2022 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the public examinations set to begin in March 2023, teachers in Chennai handling class XII subjects will be given additional learning material. They will also have short sessions with subject experts who will guide them towards boosting the confidence of students and strengthening their understanding of concepts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For science subjects, mathematics, commerce and accountancy, we plan to have two-hour sessions for teachers from all schools over the next month. Senior teachers who are subject experts have been chosen to handle these sessions, and have also prepared learning material which will be given to the teachers,” said S. Mars, Chief Educational Officer, Chennai District.

After a gap of two years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, students in Tamil Nadu will take up the board examinations based on the full syllabus.

On Tuesday, over 400 mathematics teachers of government, aided, corporation and matriculation schools took part at a session organised by the Department of School Education.

“The learning material we have prepared focuses on five chapters which are relatively easy. From these chapters, important concepts have been identified and explained, along with solved textbook exercise problems,” said S. Anantha Krishnan, Headmaster, M.F.S.D. Higher Secondary School, Sowcarpet.

He and a team of five other mathematics teachers have worked on the learning resources, which mainly focusses on slow learners and will help teachers cover easy concepts for students to tackle questions in the public examinations.

Sessions for the teachers of other subjects will be held next month.

Ahead of the half-yearly examinations due in December, schools have also been asked to consider having short tests for students in two-mark or five-mark questions, as well as multiple choice questions.

NEET coaching from Saturday

For senior students of government schools, coaching for competitive examinations, including NEET, will begin at 10 centres in Chennai on Saturday.

Around 100 teachers from Chennai will handle the classes. They will undergo an orientation programme on Wednesday, officials said. Each centre in Chennai will have around 70 students from government and aided schools.