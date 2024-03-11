ADVERTISEMENT

For errors with a touch of creativity, head to ‘Dr.  Basant Road’ and ‘Kandran Smith Lane’

March 11, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick

Conran Smith Lane, off Conran Smith Road in Gopalapuram, has been misspelt “Kandran Smith Lane” a Greater Chennai Corporation name board. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Dr. Besant Road misspelt on a Greater Chennai Corporation name board in Ice House off Kamarajar Salai. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Changes in street names are often underpinned by an effort to replace what is perceived as “distant” (often erroneously) with that which is seen as “integral”, something that is believed to be an organic part of the landscape. On rare occasions, the two are “reconciled” in a strange manner. Those rare occasions are to be found off Kamarajar Salai in Ice House, and off Conran Smith Road in Gopalapuram.

Off Kamarajar Salai, a Greater Chennai Corporation name board has misspelt Dr. Besant Road as “Dr. Basant Road” which obviously manages an Indian ring to the name without leaving those in the know in no doubt about the personage it refers to.

And Conran Smith Lane, off Conran Smith Road in Gopalapuram, has been misspelt “Kandran Smith Lane” a Greater Chennai Corporation nameboard. “Kandran” does have a local ring to it, doesn’t it? At the time of The Hindu Downtown’s visit to this lane on February 2, 2024, the nameboard seemed to have been uprooted on account of a minor infrastructural work at the spot it stood on, and kept by the side.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

history and culture

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US