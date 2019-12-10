For a few, exemption from reappearing for Class 11 test

The School Education Department has granted exemption to a few students, who completed Class 11 in 2018-19 or before from CBSE or other boards and are now studying in Class 12 under the Tamil Nadu State Board from reappearing for the Class 11 examination.

A government order (G.O.) issued in this regard on Friday, for 12 students, made it clear that such an exemption was not applicable to all students joining from other boards to Class 12 under the State board. Future exemptions would be decided on a case-by-case basis, it added.

Ever since a public examination was introduced for Class 11, only a consolidated higher secondary marksheet for both the years is provided to students when they complete Class 12.

According to the G.O., requests were received by the Directorate of Government Examinations from Chief Educational Officers of different districts, seeking permission to allow 12 students, who directly joined Class 12 in the present academic year in State board in schools in Tamil Nadu due to job transfers of parents and other such reasons, to sit for Class 12 examinations.

Granting the exemption, the G.O. said that the consolidated marksheets for these students will have marks for Class 12 alone. It also added that the exemption did not apply to students appearing for Class 12 examinations as private candidates.