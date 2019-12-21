Chennai

Footpath on College Road usurped

more-in

Two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws eat into the space meant for pedestrians

A row of autorickshaws is parked along the College Road in Nungambakkam. The autos are not alone — a squiggly line of two-wheelers keeps them company, parked nearby, right on the footpath. As a result, pedestrians find it difficult to cross the road, especially during rush hour.

“During weekdays, the entire footpath on the stretch is occupied by two-wheelers especially between Women’s Christian College and a private bank there,” says S. Pramood, a resident of Nungambakkam. As College Road is narrow, vehicles are parked on the road and footpath. Widening the stretch is not possible. The footpath on this road needs to be maintained well because many educational institutions are located in the vicinity.

Passers-by say that earlier, only two-wheelers would be parked on the footpath but for the past few weeks, auto-rickshaws are also occupying that space. Lack of continual surveillance by the traffic police can be the reason.

“Steps will be taken to seize vehicles that are found parked on the footpath and on the road,” says a police source.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 4:56:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/footpath-on-college-road-usurped/article30366880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY