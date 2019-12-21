Footpath on College Road usurped

A row of autorickshaws is parked along the College Road in Nungambakkam. The autos are not alone — a squiggly line of two-wheelers keeps them company, parked nearby, right on the footpath. As a result, pedestrians find it difficult to cross the road, especially during rush hour.

“During weekdays, the entire footpath on the stretch is occupied by two-wheelers especially between Women’s Christian College and a private bank there,” says S. Pramood, a resident of Nungambakkam. As College Road is narrow, vehicles are parked on the road and footpath. Widening the stretch is not possible. The footpath on this road needs to be maintained well because many educational institutions are located in the vicinity.

Passers-by say that earlier, only two-wheelers would be parked on the footpath but for the past few weeks, auto-rickshaws are also occupying that space. Lack of continual surveillance by the traffic police can be the reason.

“Steps will be taken to seize vehicles that are found parked on the footpath and on the road,” says a police source.