Footpath on Arunachalam Road fenced

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has fenced a 100-metre stretch of the footpath along Arunachalam Road in Saligramam.

It is remarkable that the Office of the Assistant Engineer of Zone 10 is located nearby, and according to the GCC sources, the officials resorted to this measure, as regular seizure of vehicles parked on the footpath had gone little towards checking the menace.

It is said that most of these vehicles belong to studios found in that locality.

The fenced portion of the footpath is now being maintained well by conservancy workers, who sweep it twice every day.

However, residents are quick to point out that fencing the footpath is not an ideal measure to check unauthorised parking.

With pedestrians now being prevented from using the footpath, this is a clear case of “cutting of the nose to spite the face”.

Moreover, except for its fenced section, the footpath is still taken over by illegally-parked vehicles.

Arunachalam Road witnesses heavy traffic movement as it connects to Arcot Road.

In this regard, a Greater Chennai Corporation officials says, “What has to be done to make the footpath accessible to pedestrians will be carried out.”