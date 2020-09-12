Footpath in Mogappair all set to get wider, better

Pavement work outside MMM Hospital. Photo: D. Madhavan

12 September 2020 22:22 IST

Work on improving a section of Ambattur Industrial Estate Main Road is expected to be completed in a few weeks

Work on improving the footpath on Ambattur Industrial Estate Main Road in Mogappair is in full swing.

The height of the footpath is being raised by a few feet; its width is also being increased; it is receiving granite slabs; boulders will be erected along the new footpath to prevent two-wheelers from being parked on it. Construction of ramps is part of the basic facilities.

Early this year, concrete medians were built to prevent accidents especially during the evening hours when many motorists would take 'U' turn at points between the median passages that had enough space.

The 60-feet Ambattur Industrial Estate Road is a gateway to more than two dozen streets.

“Our request is that it should be ensured that the widened footpath is used only by walkers. Efforts should be taken to ensure roadside eateries and other encroachments don't come up on the footpath,” says V. Rajagopal, president, Anna Nagar West (Phase – II) Residents Welfare Association.

A few years ago, the State Highways officials kept discarded wooden logs, concrete slabs as median along the stretch to prevent motorists from moving to the other side of the stretch. This exercise however proved ineffective as many motorists would just push these logs and take a ‘U’ turn before the traffic signal to reach the opposite side of the stretch.

“The new widened footpath work on the stretch will be completed in a few weeks,” said a State Highways Department official.