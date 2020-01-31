Footpath along Loop Road hits a bump

Fishermen living along the Marina Loop Road have raised objection to Chennai Corporation’s proposal to construct a footpath on the seaward side of the road since it would only impact their livelihood.

In December 2015, the National Green Tribunal had directed the Corporation not to carry out any activity other than relaying the road with concrete, the fishermen point out.

“The case was filed at that time against the widening of the road by the civic body. The Corporation had given its word that there would be no widening and the footpath and the stormwater drain would be provided only towards the landward side. However, now they are saying that they want to construct a footpath on the seaward side as part of the Marina beautification work,” said K. Bharathi of South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association.

‘Road is ours’

Nochikuppam resident Maran said that the footpath would only be a part of several other developments on the Marina sands where their boats were parked and nets stored.

“The sand, which provides entertainment for the public at large, is our workspace. Many residents of fishing villages who were earlier parking their boats on the Marina are not in the profession any more. They have been forced to look for jobs elsewhere or sell stuff on the beach. We are afraid that will happen to us too,” he said.

Fishermen said that their livelihoods were endangered due to the Corporation’s schemes and reiterated that the Loop Road was theirs. Residents of Doomingkuppam, Nochikuppam, Bhavani Kuppam, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Nambikai Nagar, Mullaimanagar and Srinivasapuram sell fish on Loop Road.

“When the livelihood of fishers is affected, they indulge in unwanted activities. That should not happen. At one point of time, many fishing villages were notorious for nefarious activities and residents even sold arrack. But all that changed over time and with intervention,” recalled a retired official of the Fisheries Department.