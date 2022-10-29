Footboard travel takes life of schoolboy 

A 16-year-old boy, who was travelling on the footboard of an MTC bus, died on Friday after accidentally falling off the vehicle.

Police said the deceased, Yuvaraj, was a plus one student of a government school in Mambakkam near Tambaram. On Friday morning, he boarded a crowded bus to go to school. He was standing along with his friends on the footboard. When the bus crossed Thazhambur, the driver applied a sudden brake. Due to its impact, Yuvaraj fell down from the bus and came under the wheel of the vehicle.

Thazhambur police have registered a case and sent his body to the Government Hospital, Chrompet for postmortem.