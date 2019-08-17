Footboard travel: a menace that just won’t go away

School and college students hanging from the footboards of speeding suburban trains are a common sight in the city. The menace is more prevalent along the Velachery-Chennai Beach MRTS stretch, where students, and even some young office-goers, are seen hanging out of running trains, not just risking their lives, but also making others standing close by vulnerable to mishaps. Despite efforts to create awareness on the dangers of travelling on footboards, the meance continues, say railway police.

M. Velayutham, a former Chennai Corporation councillor and a commuter in the section, said: “I am pained at seeing these young boys hang out of coaches precariously while the train is on the move. Even if we advise them, they do not pay heed. On a couple of occasions, I caught a few of them and handed them over to police. But the menace remains unchecked.”

Potential risk

Even if seats are available, the boys prefer to travel on the footboard from boarding point till destination. “They will detrain at every station when the train stops. When the train begins to move, they seem to enjoy running along with it for a while, holding on to the window grill and then boarding,” he said.

Revathi from Mylapore said, “These are kids of school-going age who deliberately scratch their shoes on the platform as the train moves. It may be fun for them, but there is a potential risk involved. Some of them just take the train at any station, travel 2-3 stations and come back.” Archana, a law student, said the boys often indulged in the “adventurous” acts to impress others.

“I am a regular witness to boys in school uniform not only travelling on footboards but resorting to some kind of skating with both feet screeching on the platform. They do this in stations where RPF personnel are not on duty,” said Sriram from Nanganallur.

Two years ago, a video showing college students travelling dangerously with billhooks on a running train went viral. The railway police swung into action and brought the menace under control by deploying more men on escort or patrolling duty. Government Railway Police officials said the strength of personnel is inadequate to handle such issues. Moreover, nabbing the miscreants who indulge in such acts is not easy. “We have to ensure that they don’t get hurt. In most cases, we warn them and let them go,” a police official said.

Many commuters opine that installation of a CCTV network and follow-up action by the police will be an effective solution to the menace.