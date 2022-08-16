Foot over bridge near Nungambakkam Railway Station thrown open to public

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru inaugurates the facility constructed at a cost of ₹5.42 crore

Aloysius Xavier Lopez CHENNAI
August 16, 2022 21:39 IST

Chennai Corporation has built a foot over bridge across the Nungambakkam Subway to improve pedestrian access. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The foot over bridge across Nungambakkam Subway was inaugurated on Tuesday to facilitate pedestrian movement near Nungambakkam Railway Station.

More than two lakh commuters are expected to use the facility every day to reach the Railway Station from the bus stop near Loyola College and stretches, such as Harrington Road in Chetpet. Commuters using the suburban train to reach the city from the outskirts will be able to use the foot over bridge to access other modes of transit, such as bus, share auto and autorickshaw. A large number of students from educational institutions in the area are expected to benefit from the facility. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru inaugurated the facility in the presence of Health Minister Ma.Subramanian, Mayor R.Priya and Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. The facility has been constructed by Chennai Corporation at a cost of ₹5.42 crore using capital grant fund and lighting arrangements for ₹75 lakh have been made with MPLADS funds from Central Chennai Member of Parliament Dhayanithi Maran. The foot over bridge in Corporation ward no. 110 is 24.6 metres long and 5 metres wide. The ramp on either side — with a length of 130 metre and a width of 3 metre — is one of the largest in the city near a suburban railway station.  

Commuters have requested better security arrangements on the stretch to prevent crime against women and children. Many commuters have been complaining about inadequate lighting in the night. Pedestrians have also complained about inadequate CCTV surveillance, policing, poor safety and security along the stretch, including roads such as Nelson Manickam Road, Tank Bund Road, Mahalingapuram Main Road and Sterling Road.  Civic agencies have also received complaints that zebra crossing for pedestrians in the area have been inadequate. Frequent accidents have also been reported in the area. So the civic body is planning to design more pedestrian facilities.  

Minister K.N.Nehru on Tuesday also inaugurated a community hall in ward 100 in Anna Nagar zone. The rent for the community hall is ₹8,800 per day and ₹4,400 for half a day. The hall has been constructed on a 2,800 sq ft area on the ground floor and 2,800 sq ft on the second floor. 

