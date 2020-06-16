Foot-operated sanitiser dispensers installed

At Tranquil Acres, a gated community at Periya Kovilambakkam, Pallavaram – Thoraipakkam 200-Feet Radial Road, Tranquil Acres Owners’ Association Phase 1 and Phase 2, has installed four foot-operated sanitiser dispensers
The capacity of each is 500 ml. They have been placed in front of grocery store, security office, phase I and phase II block offices.
“Before entering the premises, people have to wash their hands with a sanitiser. A wash basin has also been facilitated. At periodical intervals, we check the temperature of the residents. The same is also done to visitors,” says L. Muralidharan, president, Tranquil Acres Owners’ Association, Phase 1.
Besides, the association has made arrangements to disinfect the entire premises of the gated community.
“Shortly, we will be honouring our house-keeping staff, electricians, plumbers, security-guards, gardeners and conservancy workers for their dedicated service during this uncertain times when we are all grappling with COVID-19,” he says.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath