Chennai

Foot-operated sanitiser dispensers installed

At Tranquil Acres, a gated community on Periya Kovilambakkam, Pallavaram – Thoraipakkam 200-Feet Radial Road. Photo: special arrangement

At Tranquil Acres, a gated community on Periya Kovilambakkam, Pallavaram – Thoraipakkam 200-Feet Radial Road. Photo: special arrangement  

At Tranquil Acres, a gated community at Periya Kovilambakkam, Pallavaram – Thoraipakkam 200-Feet Radial Road, Tranquil Acres Owners’ Association Phase 1 and Phase 2, has installed four foot-operated sanitiser dispensers

The capacity of each is 500 ml. They have been placed in front of grocery store, security office, phase I and phase II block offices.

“Before entering the premises, people have to wash their hands with a sanitiser. A wash basin has also been facilitated. At periodical intervals, we check the temperature of the residents. The same is also done to visitors,” says L. Muralidharan, president, Tranquil Acres Owners’ Association, Phase 1.

Besides, the association has made arrangements to disinfect the entire premises of the gated community.

“Shortly, we will be honouring our house-keeping staff, electricians, plumbers, security-guards, gardeners and conservancy workers for their dedicated service during this uncertain times when we are all grappling with COVID-19,” he says.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 10:06:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/foot-operated-sanitiser-dispensers-installed/article31838908.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY