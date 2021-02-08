Food waste treatment system installed

The office of Zone 13 of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has installed a plant for the treatment of food waste at Amma Unavagam (Amma canteen) located on the premises of a Greater Chennai Corporation Primary School in Indira Nagar, Adyar. The plant, developed by Avris Environment Technologies Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), a Chennai-based start-up, was inaugurated by Alby John Varghese, Regional Deputy Commissioner - South, GCC recently on February 2.
V. Bharath, director of the start-up says,“The plant can take in 75 kg of waste. The waste is crushed and turned into a slurry, which further gets converted into bio-gas. This fuel is piped to the stove in the kitchen and used for cooking.”
Srikant Sitaraman, director, says, “The slurry is a fertilizer rich in nitrogen phosphorous and potassium.”
The start-up calls their product Chugg. Apart from one with 75-kg capacity, there is one that comes with 35-kg capacity, says Ravi Ayyangar, director of the start-up.
According to GCC’s Assistant Engineer, V. Ravichandran, “The plant is user-friendly and we are training our staff to operate it. This Amma Unavagam generates 20 to 25 kilograms of waste every day.”
