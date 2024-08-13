GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Food Safety officials seize soft drink packets worth ₹35,000 from unit in Perambur

The inspections come on the heels of the alleged death of a five-year-old child allegedly after consuming a packet of mango juice from a local shop in Tiruvannamalai district

Published - August 13, 2024 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Food Safety Department officials inspecting a soft drink manufacturing unit in Perambur on Tuesday.

Food Safety Department officials inspecting a soft drink manufacturing unit in Perambur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Officials of the Food Safety Department seized soft drink packets worth ₹35,000 from an unauthorised manufacturing unit in Perambur on Tuesday.

Following the death of a five-year-old child allegedly after consuming a packet of mango juice from a local shop in Tiruvannamalai district, Food Safety officials conducted inspections and found a manufacturing unit functioning at a house in Perambur.

“The local unit is manufacturing soft drinks. This is being sold for ₹10 per packet. We have lifted samples for testing,” P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, said.

He urged the public not to purchase soft drinks that do not have a date of manufacturing, an expiry date, details of the company and an FSSAI licence details on the bottle/packet. People should be cautious of such unauthorised manufacturing, he said, and added that these inspections would continue in the city.

