Food safety officials seize over 350 kg of adulterated vegetables in Koyambedu

CHENNAI

31 January 2022 12:53 IST

Green peas, butter beans and papad packets were found to contain colouring agents, officials said

Food Safety officers on Monday seized adulterated vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex.

Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer for Food Safety in Chennai, said traders were found using colouring agents in green peas and other vegetables. “We have issued notices to 15 traders at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, and imposed a fine of ₹5,000. The shops will be sealed if they are found to use colouring agents for the second time. We will conduct raids in a few days once again,” said Dr. Satheesh Kumar.

At least 350 kg of green peas were seized by the officials. Some traders had also used colouring agents on butter beans to supply the vegetables to retailers. Six kilograms of such vegetables were seized.Food safety officials also found that unauthorised colouring agents were used inpapadpackets. The products were seized, officials said.

Some traders were also selling gutka and other banned tobacco products in the market. The banned tobacco products were also seized.

Food safety officials are planning to sensitise traders about avoiding the use of harmful colouring agents in vegetables.