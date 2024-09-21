Food safety officials seal restaurant in Ponneri, seize 150 kg of stale meat

Food Safety officials on Saturday sealed a popular biryani restaurant in Ponneri and seized 1,200 kg of biryani and 150 kg of stale meat.

This was the second restaurant of the chain to be sealed after over 40 persons who consumed food from the outlet in Kodungaiyur fell ill early this week, according to officials.

A team led by P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, conducted the raid at the restaurant in Ponneri. “We found that they were frying chicken in the morning and were re-heating it little by little when supplying food. We checked the biryani and found that the meat pieces — both chicken and mutton — were stale,” Dr. Satheesh Kumar said.

Similarly, they found that paneer was fried and kept, and used throughout the day. The seized food was destroyed.

“In Kodungaiyur, 49 persons had fallen ill after consuming food from the restaurant. Most of them had consumed ‘chicken pops’. We are not sure if the problem was with the meat or the mayonnaise served with it. Ten of them were treated as outpatients. Police complaints were filed and an inquiry was on. The restaurant was sealed,” he added.

The officials also inspected the restaurant’s central kitchen in Alamathi. However, no violations were found. “We suspect that the meat is being cooked/fried at the individual outlets, and it turned stale after being stored for two to three days,” he said.

