ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety officials seal restaurant in Ponneri, seize 150 kg of stale meat

Published - September 21, 2024 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety officials on Saturday sealed a popular biryani restaurant in Ponneri and seized 1,200 kg of biryani and 150 kg of stale meat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the second restaurant of the chain to be sealed after over 40 persons who consumed food from the outlet in Kodungaiyur fell ill early this week, according to officials.

A team led by P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, conducted the raid at the restaurant in Ponneri. “We found that they were frying chicken in the morning and were re-heating it little by little when supplying food. We checked the biryani and found that the meat pieces — both chicken and mutton — were stale,” Dr. Satheesh Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, they found that paneer was fried and kept, and used throughout the day. The seized food was destroyed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In Kodungaiyur, 49 persons had fallen ill after consuming food from the restaurant. Most of them had consumed ‘chicken pops’. We are not sure if the problem was with the meat or the mayonnaise served with it. Ten of them were treated as outpatients. Police complaints were filed and an inquiry was on. The restaurant was sealed,” he added.

The officials also inspected the restaurant’s central kitchen in Alamathi. However, no violations were found. “We suspect that the meat is being cooked/fried at the individual outlets, and it turned stale after being stored for two to three days,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US