Food Safety officials raid godown in Koyambedu, seize 13 tonnes of salt

The Food Safety officials on Wednesday seized 13 tonnes of non-iodised salt that was sold without authorisation in Koyambedu.

P. Satheesh Kumar, designated officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, said a team raided a godown-cum-shop in Koyambedu where they found 13 tonnes of salt. “They claimed that the salt was for industrial use and the shop owner did not possess any documents. We found that they were selling the salt for public use. They packed the salt and sold it under a local name. They do not have a licence for selling salt since 2000 but have been selling it for the last four to five years,” he said. The salt was not iodised. “We have sought an explanation from the owner,” he said.


