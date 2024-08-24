Food safety officials caution hotels and chef associations over buying meat

Days after the Food Safety Department seized 1,600 kg of stale goat meat at the Egmore Railway Station, officials on Saturday called hotels associations and chef associations for a meeting to “caution” them about purchasing meat from unauthorised suppliers.

Food safety officials said that the meeting followed Tuesday’s raid at the Egmore Railway Station, during which 1,600 kg of stale goat meat that had arrived in a train from Jaipur, was seized. They had also received information that such meat was being supplied to various restaurants in the city.

As a follow up, the Food Safety Department organised an awareness programme on ‘Meat handling and food safety hygiene management’. All hotels associations and chef associations were asked to attend the programme compulsorily, as it was intended to create awareness on purchasing meat.

“Based on this seizure, we called hotels associations and chef associations for the meeting to warn them. We cautioned them against purchasing meat from unauthorised suppliers. We also told them how to identify stale meat, and methods of proper storage of meat. A scientific panel was held as a part of the meeting,” P. Satheesh Kumar, designated officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, said.

He added that they were seizing meat sold in an unauthorised manner in the city. Only meat that comes out of slaughterhouses carrying a seal should be purchased, he said.