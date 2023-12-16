Food Safety Dept. issues advisory for outlets dealing with bakery products, sweets, savouries

December 16, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cakes, puffs, savouries and sweets should not be sold to consumers in newspapers and hot tea/coffee should not be packed in plastic bags, according to instructions issued by the Food Safety Department, Chennai.

Issuing an advisory for outlets manufacturing and handling bakery products, sweets and savouries on Saturday, P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, said as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, details including the date of manufacture, the expiry date along with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence and registration number should be printed on all packaged food items.

The licence and registration certificates should be displayed at the shop premises, while the place of manufacturing the bakery products, sweets, and savouries should be maintained clean with adequate ventilation, lighting and space. The quality of raw materials used in preparation must be ensured. The food colours used in bakery products such as cakes should be in line with the permitted colours and permitted levels stipulated in the Food Safety and Standards Rules, 2011, while no colours should be added to savouries.

Oil should not be reused for cooking, while Good Manufacturing Practices and Good Hygiene Practices should be followed for outlets preparing these products.

Persons involved in cooking, food handling and serving should wear gloves and an apron wherever required. Those with any infectious diseases should not be allowed to work. The workers should be examined and certified by an eligible medical officer once in six months.

