Food safety Dept. cautions against use of non-food grade plastic for packing food

Published - November 18, 2024 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety Department, Chennai has instructed food business operators (FBO) not to use non-food grade plastics, which are not permitted by Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, for packing food and has warned of action in case of violations.

In a letter to the president/secretary of Chennai Hotel Association, P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai said that wrapping or packing food in non-food grade plastics is prohibited. FBOs should not pack food/tea/coffee in non-bio degradable materials and should adapt to packing materials that are permitted by food safety standards.

As per a circular issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, food safety officials, during inspections, can impose a penalty of ₹2,000 for first time offender, ₹5,000 for second time offender and ₹10,000 for third time with cancellation of registration certificate if prohibited materials were found. If any violation continues, action would be taken as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, and Rules 2011.

